CHiPs for Kids toy drive kicks off Friday

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The holiday season is upon us and with it, good-will efforts from local law enforcement to help those in need. Friday, the California Highway Patrol is kicking off its Indio area toy drive at the Walgreen's located at 44840 Monterey Avenue, Palm Desert at 2:00 p.m.

"Anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy can do so at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley, Mathis Brothers in Indio or the Indio CHP Office," reads the CHP release. "The California Highway Patrol is asking everyone to help needy children here in the valley a fantastic holiday."

The last day to donate to the drive is December 17.

"Some of these people won't be receiving any other toys. The fact that we can come out here and do that for them makes us feel great and it's just an awesome thing to do," CHP Officer Mike Radford, who organized the drive in year's past, told KESQ & CBS Local 2 during last year's event.

