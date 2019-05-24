Children's Discovery Museum receives donation for Jim Henson exhibit

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Junior League of Palm Desert has donated $5,000 to help fund next month's Jim Henson exhibit at the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, it was reported Friday.

`While CDMOD serves over 65,000 children and their families each year, we know that there are so many more families who would benefit from our programs by enriching the lives of themselves and their children,'' museum CEO Carol Scott said. ``This gift from Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities will move us closer to meeting that unmet need.''



The donation will go directly towards sponsorship for ``Jim Henson's Splash and Bubble: Dive In, Lend a Fin!'' exhibit that begins June 8. It will focus on marine biology, ocean science and a variety of ecosystems with the intent of educating visitors of all ages about ``how even small actions can create a ripple-effect in the environment.''



The Junior League said one of their main goals is to support youth programs throughout the Coachella Valley. This year alone the group collaborated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley and YMCA of the Desert and also organized the February ``Kids in the Kitchen'' event, teaching almost 400 kids about the benefits of nutrition and healthy eating.