Child hospitalized after being left in CVUSD vehicle for 'substantial length of time'

THERMAL, Calif.- - UPDATE: 4-year-old special needs student left in CVUSD vehicle for hours, district responds

A child was hospitalized Monday after being left in a Coachella Valley Unified School District vehicle for a "substantial length of time", according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release.

The child did not suffer any injuries and was medically cleared after being evaluated at a local hospital.

Deputies at the Thermal Sheriff's Station received a report of an unattended child in a vehicle after 5:00 p.m. on May 20. Deputies responded to the report location and determined that the child had been onboard the vehicle for a significant amount of time.

The driver who was last operating the vehicle has been cooperative with law enforcement. The driver was not in the Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release.

No information has been released about the age of the child or what school they attended.

Deputies urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.

In September 2014, an 11-year-old special needs student was left on a CVUSD bus. Watch and read our previous reporting on the incident below:

