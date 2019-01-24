Child found safe after search in Coachella

Boy found safe police search for father in Coachella

Coachella, Calif. - A child is safe after a domestic disturbance in Coachella that led to a search for him and his father.

The investigation began at 8:30 Thursday morning, when police responded to a call in the area of 52nd Avenue and Calhoun Street. Police say a man was driving with the boy and a woman. The woman got out of the vehicle and called police.

It was then, police say, the father left with the son.

Officers rushed to the scene to try to find the pair, and were not able to immediately find the vehicle. However, after a short time, investigators say they did reach the boy on the phone, who confirmed he was safe and not harmed.

The car has been found in a parking lot near the Coachella and Indio border. The area is now being searched for the man police say is involved in this incident.

KESQ News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will have updates on KESQ at noon and on this page as we learn more information.