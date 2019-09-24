Chihuahua killed in dog attack at Palm Springs park

Chihuahua killed in a dog attack at a lo

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A family is seeking answers after their Chihuahua was killed after being attacked by a bigger dog in a Palm Springs park.

"He was like our fur baby not just some pet you know? He was one of our own..."

The Chihuahua's owner said the attack happened Friday evening at Demuth Park on 4200 E Mesquite Avenue. They say their dog, Diablo, had to be put down because of the severity of the injuries. Now, they are left with a $2,300 veterinarian bill and the owner of the attacking dog is nowhere to be found.

The family spoke with KESQ News Channe 3 about the attack and the search for the attacking dog's owner.

Diablo's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay their veterinarian bills. Click here to donate.

The family released a description of the attacking dog's owner. They say he is a tall white male, at least 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, no facial hair, brown straight hair. They say he was using a wooden colored cane & and is somewhere in his 50s.

If you have any information on the owner, you can contact Diablo's family at 760-534-8124. You also reach out to Jennifer Martinez on Facebook or @ayeeitssjenn on Twitter and Instagram.