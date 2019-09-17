Check to be presented to fallen CHP officer's family Tuesday

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - A $46,445 check will be presented today in Riverside to the family of slain California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Maurice Moye Jr., whose death prompted a one-day charity drive that generated the funds for the benefit of his loved ones.



Moye was gunned down on Aug. 12 after stopping a convicted felon for a vehicle violation in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Interstate 215 in south Riverside.



On Aug. 27, the California Pizza Kitchen, partnering with the nonprofit Police & Fire: Fallen Heroes, held a daylong fundraiser, during which 20 percent of proceeds from every sale at every CPK eatery in the state was set aside specifically for the Moye Family Fund.



``This donation represents the state of California coming together as one community to support our fallen hero,'' according to a CPK statement.



Representatives from the restaurant chain and Fallen Heroes will present the check to members of the Moye family. Those slated to be on hand include ``America's Singing Policeman,'' Daniel Rodriguez, a retired New York Police Department officer who was among the first responders at the World Trade Center immediately after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.



Moye was buried on Aug. 20.



The 34-year-old, who had been with the CHP just over two years, was a motorcycle patrolman and stopped Aaron Luther, 49, of Beaumont at the overpass.



As Moye and a backup officer prepared to have the convicted felon's pickup towed, Luther opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, fatally wounding Moye and inflicting a serious leg wound on the other patrolman, who is still recovering.



A Riverside policeman who was among a number of law enforcement officers to respond to the wounded officer's calls for help killed Luther following a roughly two-minute gun battle.



Luther's father told reporters that he suspected his son, who was in the midst of a marital breakdown and physical challenges, wanted to commit ``suicide by cop.''



Moye was remembered by colleagues, friends and family as an upbeat, energetic, dedicated officer, whom CHP Inland Division Chief Bill Dance said ``had a servant's heart.''