Cesar Chavez Elementary School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Day

COACHELLA, Calif. - Cesar Chavez Elementary School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Day "Dia de la Herencia Hispana" this Friday, October 11.

The celebrations started earlier this morning featuring student performers honoring the contributions Hispanics have made, and continue to make, in the United States.

The event had performances from Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. They are hoping the celebration helps students and parents cherish and preserve ethnic and cultural diversity.

"Well, I think it's important for everybody to know from every aspect of life and every ethnic background and cultures that we appreciate them and we need to appreciate everybody who is here in the United States," said Hortencia Perez-Cervantez, a dual-language first-grade teacher.