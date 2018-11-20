Census Bureau looking for Coachella Valley workers

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - If you're interested in helping count people in the Coachella Valley, the Census Burea might just have the job for you.

Ahead of the planned 2020 census, the federal agency is looking to fill temporary job openings in Indio and 'other cities within Riverside County' according to an official release.

Pay for Supervisor positions start at $18.50 per hour, while non-supervisor positions start at $17.00 per hour.

In early October, a Census Job Fair was held in Riverside County to fill Inland Empire positions.

To apply to the freshly-announced positions, go to the Census' online application portal at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Additional census jobs will also be posted to the Census Bureau's Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

