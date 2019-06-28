News

Cement truck overturns on I-10, blocks all lanes

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif.- - A cement truck has overturned on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Jefferson Street exit in Indio. 

The crash was reported at 11:33 a.m.

Debris has reportedly spilled across the roadway, halting traffic.

There is no information on injuries at this time

It is unclear what sparked the crash.

California Highway Patrol officers and Cal Fire personnel are on scene. 

A  News Channel 3 news team is en route to the scene - stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story. 


