Cell phone tower causing complaints in Desert Hot Springs
Resident says tower design was "unexpected"
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - A resident in Desert Hot Springs says he and others were disappointed by the design of a cell phone tower recently constructed in the city.
Ron Reid says citizens were originally told the tower would resemble a tree, but he and others complain the tower looks more like an "ugly lamp shade".
Tune in tonight to find out more about the tower, the complaints against it, along with how the city is responding to the concerns.
