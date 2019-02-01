Celebration of life ceremony set for Cathedral City Mayor Greg Pettis

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A memorial service will be held Friday morning for the late Cathedral City Mayor Greg Pettis.

Pettis died Jan. 15 at age 63 from complications related to a 2018 bypass surgery.

Pettis was the longest-serving council member in Cathedral City history and the first openly gay public servant. He moved to Cathedral City in 1979 and won his first election in 1994. During his time in office, he was dedicated to revitalizing the downtown area, as well as improving public transportation and the environment.

"Mayor Pettis will be remembered for his progressive legislative ideas, supporting civil rights and social justice for all people, and at the same time, working hard to bring economic development to the city he loved to call home since 1979," according to a statement from the city.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m at Big League Dreams Sports Park, Sports Pavilion and will be emceed by KESQ Meteorologist Patrick Evans.

Limited parking is available at the service, so SunLine Transit Agency will offer free shuttle service between Big League Dreams Sports Park and downtown Cathedral City's parking structure located next to City Hall, 68-600 Avenida Lalo Guerrero. The shuttle service will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.