Celebrate the 4th of July a day early in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The city of Coachella is kicking off the fourth of July a couple of hours early with a carnival and firework show tonight.

Head down to Bagdouma Park on 51-251 Douma Street tonight starting at 6 p.m. for the free event.

All hands on deck, setting up for tonight's #4thOfJuly carnival in #Coachella Event starts at 6, fireworks go off at 9! Details right now in a live report on @KESQ & at 6 pm pic.twitter.com/6qKfJeW79r — Lauren Coronado (@KESQLauren) July 4, 2019

The event offers carnival rides, water activities, live music, plenty of food and beverage options, and, of course, fireworks. The firework show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., however, Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, says the show could start closer to 9:15 p.m.

Hernandez said this is their third annual 4th of July event and invites everyone to attend.

"I think in the city of Coachella a lot of our residents are the embodiment of the American dream. So for us, it's just a reminder that we need to be grateful for our freedoms so let's come celebrate in the city of Coachella," Hernandez said.

Some food vendors will stay out at the park all night long, even after the fireworks show ends, excited to serve the community.

"It's also nice to be out in the community because I know growing up we used to come to these type of events when I was younger and now I get to come help my parents sell food here. So, it's also nice to see the community and everyone gathers as a whole," said Deanna Barajas of Las Carretas Taco Shop.

