CCPD creates district-based communication structure

CCPD creates district-based communicatio

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Relationships are being strengthened in Cathedral City between the police department and the community.

Districting in Cathedral City has brought political changes focusing on community-specific representation. It's something the police department is impacted by as well.

“We're working on having the police, break up so to speak into different district areas, so they're aligned parallel to the districts,” Commander Paul Herrera said.

The five districts are being divided among three commanders who will be in contact with respective council members about what's going on in their area, and to coordinate community meetings.

“Often times there are community meetings that we don't know if and a councilor may know of, so the councilor can reach out to a particular point of contact, whoever their commander is in their particular area,” Herrera said.

Police say this enhances communication within the city and helps address any public concerns brought to them by residents or council members themselves.

“Talk about...'Hey what can we do to get the community involved. How can we reach out to the community and be more accessible,” Herrera said.

Councilman Raymond Gregory says he likes the idea of having a point of contact.

“This will just continue to grow that relationship stronger and continue to provide better service for everyone,” he said.

As a former Riverside County assistant sheriff, Gregory says he knows how strong community relationships means better public safety.

“Getting community members more involved is the goal. That's what makes the police department strong so that the police can do their job. They need the support of the community,” he said.

Some local residents say they support this arrangement.

“I think it's a good thing. More hands-on and the more community outreach, the better,” Jonathan Gore, a Cathedral City resident, said.

“You might want to ask them some questions, quiz them, alert them to things to look out for,” Liz Pugh, a Cathedral City resident, said.

Questions that residents will be able to get answered from the police.