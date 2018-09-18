News

CBS Local 2 responds to anchor's social media post

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 01:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 01:06 PM PDT

Thousand Palms, Calif. - Regarding a recent social media post by CBS Local 2 News Anchor Kris Long:

Mr. Long’s post on his personal Facebook page does not represent the views of CBS Local 2 or that of Gulf California Broadcast Company. Due to the nature of the post, we have chosen not to address the topic any further and apologize for any offense this has caused. We are addressing this issue internally. Our goal is to bring objective news to our viewers and we will continue our commitment to do that both on air and online.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries