CBS Local 2 responds to anchor's social media post

Thousand Palms, Calif. - Regarding a recent social media post by CBS Local 2 News Anchor Kris Long:

Mr. Long’s post on his personal Facebook page does not represent the views of CBS Local 2 or that of Gulf California Broadcast Company. Due to the nature of the post, we have chosen not to address the topic any further and apologize for any offense this has caused. We are addressing this issue internally. Our goal is to bring objective news to our viewers and we will continue our commitment to do that both on air and online.