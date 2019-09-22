Cathedral Police looking for a man who led them on a chase

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Cathedral City Police Department are continuing to search for a man who they say led them on a chase.

Cathedral City police say it happened in the area of Horizon road and Avenida la Vista around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

CCPD says the pursuit began when a driver did not stop when officers attempted to pull him over for an alleged traffic violation.

The man in the car continued driving, eventually crashing into a wall and then taking off on foot.

We are told K-9 officers were at the scene searching for the driver. Police have not released information on the suspect and tell us the search and the investigation continues.



