Cathedral City woman has complaint after $13,000 landscaping job

Cathedral City woman has complaint after

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - At quick glance, the front yard and the back yard of the Cathedral City home owned by 79-year-old Linda Turetsky both look terrific.

But, in talking with the retired teacher, you learn there is much she is not happy with.

"I'm disappointed with the work that was done, disappointed in the man who promised he'd do it correctly," said Turetsky.

Turetsky says, back in February, she hired desert landscaper Alfonzo Terraza recommended to her by Whitewater Rock.

With only a handshake agreement, the widower says Terraza agreed to perform landscaping work at her home, and a smaller project at a rental property Turetsky owns two blocks from her house.

"He kept promising he'd come back and fix the things that need to be fixed, and he never did," said Turetsky.

Turetsky says Terraza failed to cover Sago plants, which she eventually did herself, Synthetic grass was poorly installed, using patchwork pieces, with jagged edges, and without borders between the turf and rock. The landscaper also did not place rock up against the base of the house to cover exposed areas, all of which she says he agreed to do.

"I was losing sleep over this, and I knew that was ridiculous," said Turetsky.

At both homes, Turetsky says the landscaper planted plants that are now either dead or dying and did not install plastic liners under the rock at both homes.

Turetsky says dozens of times over the past several months, she has either called or emailed Terraza, asking him to come back and make things right.

After hearing Turetsky's side of the story, News Channel 3 called Mr. Terraza and left a message, requesting a response.

While Turetsky waits, she thinks about a few things she admitted to us, including how she should have insisted on a written contract with a licensed contractor.

"I learned not to pay somebody in full before I am completely satisfied, that was a hard lesson," said the retiree.

Mr. Terraza has not responded to our request for comment.

News Channel 3 will continue to follow Linda Turetsky's efforts to get the landscaper to address her concerns.