Cathedral City Fire and Police Departments hold active shooter training

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City's Fire and Police Department teamed up for an Active Shooter and Major Crime Investigation Training earlier today.

The training was held at Hosanna City Church which included classroom instruction, scenario training and simulated gunfire. Victims in the simulated training were volunteers. Both Fire and Police wore bulletproof gear as the practiced in a mock active shooter scene. Cathedral city's Fire Chief, Paul Wilson stresses how important it is to train for a scenario like this...

"So with all that is going on in the country right now we want to be prepared in case there is an active shooter situation in Cathedral City," says Paul Wilson.

The Chief also revealed to News Channel 3 about their upcoming simulated training next month.

"This is our first drill this year, as far as exercise we are participating in a regional exercise at the end of the month in Palm Desert that will involve the whole Coachella Valley," says Paul Wilson.

