New bodycam video shows deadly 2018 police shooting

CCPD body cam footage shows OIS

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - On Tuesday, News Channel 3 obtained new bodycam video from Cathedral City Police Department showing a deadly officer-involved shooting last year.

Before 7 a.m. on April 8, 2018, CCPD officers responded to a home on Wishing Well Trail after a woman told 911 dispatchers her boyfriend had become violent. They encountered the suspect armed with what they thought was a handgun. CCPD OIS April 2018 Police later determined it to be a replica firearm, just a pellet gun. Police said the safety markings had been removed and it was purposely altered to look functional.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

"Drop the gun, dude," an officer is heard shouting. "Shots fired! Suspect down!"

In 911 dispatch tapes, the woman is heard saying her boyfriend hit her.

"I feel I cannot breathe," she said in Spanish. "He hit me in my stomach."

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes of the 911 call and spoke to the woman, who had escaped the home.

A dispatcher is heard saying, "Sounds like he's back inside the location. He is armed with a handgun and he has their son with him. The female is actually outside calling."

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Site of the shooting

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Site of the shooting

While speaking to the woman, the officers spotted the suspect emerge.

"Get down! Get over here, get over here," they shouted. "He's coming out! He's aiming something!"

That's when police shot the man. He's now been identified as 26-year-old Carlos Santiago Roman-Urias, a Cathedral City resident. Roman-Urias was on probation at the time of the shooting with a felony warrant out for his arrest. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Roman-Urias had three previous criminal cases in Riverside County: two were from arrests made in Riverside, while one occurred in La Quinta.

In June of 2017, Urias pleaded guilty to making criminal threats against an unnamed woman in Riverside. A knife possession charge was ultimately dropped against him in this case. He was sentenced to three years probation.

In January 2017, he was charged with having a knife on the UCR campus and was sentenced to probation.

On September 24, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin released a letter determining that the shooting was justified.

"Please be advised that our office has completed its review of the incident involving the above-mentioned sergeant from your department," wrote Hestrin. "After careful review, we have concluded that there is no evidence of criminal liability on the sergeant's part."

DA_Closure_Memo_Diaz_20191029180741 DA_Closure_Memo_Diaz_20191029180741

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.