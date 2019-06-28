Cathedral City police investigating shooting

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Cathedral City Police Department is in Palm Springs investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed there is a gunshot victim in the area of E Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way, however, the shooting originally occurred somewhere in Cathedral City.

