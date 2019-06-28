News

Cathedral City police investigating shooting

Victim ended up in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Cathedral City Police Department is in Palm Springs investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed there is a gunshot victim in the area of E Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way, however, the shooting originally occurred somewhere in Cathedral City.

We have reached out to CCPD for more information and have a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


