Police investigating discovery of body on Aliso Road in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Shooting

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - UPDATE: Cathedral City Police tell News Channel 3 they received reports of a man down on Aliso Road near Avenida Juarez.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man dead, with a gunshot wound.

There is no arrest in the case, and police have not provided information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

INITIAL REPORT:

News Channel 3 received reports Sunday night of police activity at the intersection of Avenida Juarez and Aliso Road.

Several Cathedral City police cars are currently on scene and Aliso Road is closed off with crime tape between Avenida Juarez and Avenida del Yermo.

