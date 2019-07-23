Cathedral City police find stolen gun, narcotics inside car after crash

Cathedral City police officers arrested two men early Friday morning after a crash led to them finding a stolen handgun.

According to CCPD, Friday at around 3:45 a.m., an officer observed a crash at Dinah Shore and Vaquero Road. The officer contacted two men from the vehicle and saw narcotics in their possession. After being detained, one of the two men said he was in possession of a handgun.

Another handgun was found inside the vehicle. This handgun had been reported stolen in Las Vegas, according to CCPD.

A bag in possession of one of the suspects contained a variety of narcotics, CCPD wrote.

Gabriel Hernandez, 19, from Bermuda Dunes was arrested for various weapon and narcotics charges.

Ethan Bravo, 19, from Palm Springs was arrested for weapons violation.

