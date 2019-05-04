Cathedral City Police Chief placed on administrative leave

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker has been placed on administrative leave, city officials announced Friday.

Cathedral City Mayor Mark Carnevale confirmed the news, saying it was related to an investigation on a claim.

City manager Charles McClendon told News Channel 3 that Chief Walker was placed on leave yesterday due to a complaint that was brought against him to the city.

Carnevale said it was an internal personnel matter. The mayor added that the council was not informed about anything else related to the investigation.

McClendon said the city is going to hire an outside firm to conduct the investigation.

"We are committed to a thorough an impartial investigation with the objective of getting to the facts," McClendon said.

Deputy Chief Anthony Yoakum will serve as active police chief in the interim.

Walker became chief in November 2017, taking over for Chief George Crum when he retired. He served as deputy chief under Crum before his promotion. Before coming to CCPD in 2016, Walker served with San Bernardino Police Department. He has over two decades of law enforcement experience

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.