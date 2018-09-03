News

Cathedral City PD arrest three people for fake checks, find drugs

Suspects won't see judge until after Labor Day

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 05:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 05:46 PM PDT

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Cathedral City Police arrested three people trying to cash fake checks Friday.

While searching their cars, police found more than 300 prescription pills packaged for sale, more than seven grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, stolen checks, and a replica handgun. 

Police say because these people were arrested during Labor Day weekend, they won’t see a judge until Tuesday.   

