Cathedral City movie theater becomes 100% energy sustainable

It's the first theater of its type in the country.

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 03:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 03:28 PM PDT

Mary Pickford movie theater in Cathedral City recently completed a new energy sustainable installation. Adding dozens of solar panels and a cutting edge energy storage plant, it has become the first 100% sustainable movie theater in the country.

A rep for Mary Pickford theater said, "We believe a project of this caliber helps pave the way for
California as a whole to becoming increasingly sustainable, and sets an example for other businesses."

 

 

