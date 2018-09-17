Cathedral City movie theater becomes 100% energy sustainable

Mary Pickford movie theater in Cathedral City recently completed a new energy sustainable installation. Adding dozens of solar panels and a cutting edge energy storage plant, it has become the first 100% sustainable movie theater in the country.

A rep for Mary Pickford theater said, "We believe a project of this caliber helps pave the way for

California as a whole to becoming increasingly sustainable, and sets an example for other businesses."

A new sustainable energy project just completed at the Mary Pickford Theater in #CathedralCity - the first of its type in the country! More tonight on @LocalTwo at 5:30 and @KESQ. pic.twitter.com/NJny34CG0H — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 17, 2018

Jake Ingrassia has more on the new technology just installed and reaction from local movie-goers on CBS Local 2 and 5:30 p.m. and News Channel 3.

