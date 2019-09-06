Cathedral City man in custody after double fatal crash on SR-60

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.- - A Cathedral City man is in custody following a crash on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway just west of Beaumont that left two people dead Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported 1:10 p.m. between Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, in the Badlands area.

A news release by CHP reveals that 55-year-old Mitchell Finesod, a Cathedral City resident, was driving a white 1993 Corvette on the westbound lanes of SR 60. Finesod was allegedly attempting to pass slow traffic at a construction zone. Witnesses reported seeing the Corvette illegally pass vehicles on the right shoulder.

CHP writes that when Finesod attempted to pass a big rig, his Corvette clipped the right front wheel of the big rig. The impact made the Finesod lose control of the vehicle and towards the center median k-rail where it crashed into a black Jaguar SUV heading eastbound on the 60.

The crash caused the SUV's male driver and a female left rear passenger to immediately suffer fatal injuries. The right front and rear passengers of the SUV were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to CHP.

Finesod sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside University Health System Hospital in Moreno Valley. He is currently in CHP custody.

The crash caused both sides of the 60 to be shut down for three hours. Both sides of the highway were back open by 4:30 p.m.

