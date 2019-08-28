Cathedral City man found guilty of murdering roommate, elder abuse

A Cathedral City man has been found guilty of killing his roommate in 2016.

Scott Edmund Pettigrew, 50, was arrested on on June 15, 2016, on suspicion of murder and elder abuse in connection with the death of 66-year-old Anita Mimie Cowen, who he lived with at a home in the 69000 block of Heritage Court in Cathedral City.

Cowen had filed a restraining order against Pettigrew less than a week before her death. She said she had multiple fights with him since he moved in with her with his two dogs.

"I am being terrorized daily in my own home,'' Cowen wrote in her request.

Pettigrew's trial had been delayed twice since his arrest three years ago. It was initially supposed to start in March, but then it was pushed to June. Finally, landing on today's date.

John Hall, public information officer for the District Attorney's Office, told News Channel 3 a judge found Pettigrew guilty on all counts, including murder. Hall said Pettigrew faces a maximum sentence of 34 years to life.

Pettigrew is expected to be back in court on October 25.