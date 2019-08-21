Cathedral City Police identifies victim in overnight homicide

Police identify Cathedral City homicide

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Police have released the identity of the man found dead overnight in Cathedral City, the second homicide in the city within the same 24 hour period.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, 21-year-old Alberto Rafael Sosa Alvarez was found with an undetermined number of gunshots wounds Monday at approximately 12:52 a.m. on 68000 block of Madrid Road.

A CCPD news release reveals that police was initially called to the 68300 block of Madrid Road after numerous residents reported a disturbance in the area. When officers arrived, they found Alvarez on the street/sidewalk area with multiple gunshot wounds. Alvarez was quickly transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

CCPD detectives were able to determine a disturbance took place at a nearby residence in the 68300 Block of Madrid Road. At least two males exited the residence and traveled on foot to where the shooting took place. No witnesses or involved parties were located at the scene and detectives are currently investigating this as a criminal homicide case, reads the news release.

This homicide marks the second murder in the city in the span of a couple of hours.

Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., police found 30-year-old Daniel Venegas with an unknown number of gunshots to his body in the area of Aliso Road and Avenida Juarez, near Ramon Road. CCPD confirmed they are also investigating this as a homicide.

At this time, police do not believe the two cases are related. No other information has been released on either homicide.

CCPD asks that anyone who has any information related to either incident or believe you have information, to contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 or Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. You can also contact police via the CCPD website by clicking here.

