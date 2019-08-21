Cathedral City homicide victim identified

News

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau has released the identity of a man killed over the weekend in Cathedral City. 

30-year-old Cathedral City resident Daniel Venegas died in the area of Aliso Road near Avenida Juarez on Sunday night. According to the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau, he sustained injuries at 6:46 p.m. and died at 6:59 p.m. 

 

 

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, reports of gunshots being fired in that area went into the department at 6:45 p.m. Responding officers found Venegas on scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. 

Just seven hours later, a second man, who is still unidentified, was fatally shot on the 68300 Block of Madrid Road at around 12:52 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at 1:01 a.m., they found an adult male on the street/sidewalk area with an undetermined number of gunshots to his body.

A homicide investigation into the incident remains underway. CCPD is urging are asking anyone who may have information to contact Cathedral City detectives at (760) 770-0300 or Detective Rick Sanchez at (760) 202-2488.   


