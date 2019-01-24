Cathedral City gathers to honor late Mayor Greg Pettis; New mayor sworn-in

Cathedral City gathers to honor late May

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Cathedral City's councilmembers and constituents gathered at the "Fountain of Life," for a beacon of lights vigil honoring the city's late mayor Greg Pettis, who died last week.

"You look around the community, so many things he was involved in. So, many lives he touched and it's just appropriate for us to remember that and pay our respects," said Charlie McClendon, the city's manager.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. People gathered outside city hall to honor Greg Pettis

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. People gathered outside city hall to honor Greg Pettis

After the vigil, Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Carnevale was officially appointed as city's new mayor. Those in attendance wished Carnevale their best.

"I have a lot of hope for him and positive thoughts for him, because this is, again, a hard job. You can't please everybody all the time and he's a people person so this is going to be a very interesting time for him," said JoAnne Kennon, a Cathedral City resident.

Local & state leaders remember Greg Pettis

Carnevale told News Channel 3 it is a bittersweet transition.

"Sitting on the right side of Mayor Pettis for four years and sitting on council with Mayor Henry and with a terrific council we had in 2014, I'm confident I'm ready to keep Cathedral City fiscally, financially comfortable, safe, and keep the city moving in the right direction that Greg Pettis always wanted to do," Carnevale said.

Carnevale said that Pettis' seat, which was 'at large,' will soon be filled and is expected to represent district one.

"It would be a council seat for 2 years. The remaining of Greg Pettis' term and most likely he or she would be appointed to district 1 as their area," Carnevale said.

Carnevale says the city can expect a new councilmember by Feb. 13th and will most likely be appointed.