Cathedral City firefighters contain fire outside of Target

Cathedral City firefighters contain fire

Cathedral City firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire right outside Target Monday evening.

Viewers called News Channel 3 just after 6:50 p.m. to report smoke coming from the Target on 67750 E Palm Canyon Drive.

Cathedral City Fire Department Chief Paul Wilson told News Channel 3 the fire was burning in an exterior area that was once used as an outdoor garden/nursery. The area was currently being used to store excess wooden shelves, which is what caught on fire.

Wilson says investigators believe the cause of the fire is suspicious as the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

The store was not closed during the fire. The blaze caused less than $5,000 in damages, according to Wilson.

