Cathedral City council votes to prohibit plastic straws

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The Cathedral City council voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve an ordinance to prohibit single-use plastic straws in the city.

The ordinance goes above the straw ban Governor Jerry Brown signed into state law in September. State law prohibits full-service restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws to consumers, unless requested by the consumer after January 1, 2019. The state law doesn't apply to fast food restaurants or convenience stores.

Cathedral City's ordinance prohibits any "beverage providers" from providing plastic beverage straws in the city. According to city documents, "beverage providers" are defined as "any business, organization, entity, group, or individual located in Cathedral City that offers liquid, slurry, frozen, semi-frozen, or other forms of beverages available to the public for consumption."

Cathedral City straw ordinance

It is noted in city documents that the term "beverage providers" applies to bars, convenience stores, festival and event vendors, fast-food and full-service restaurants, service clubs, and religious organizations.

There is an exception in the law for disabled persons who may receive a straw upon request

Cathedral City's plastic straw law will go into effect on February 28, 2019. Mayor Stan Henry and Councilmember Mark Carnevale were the two council members to vote no on the ordinance.

