Cash, computers seized from High Desert illegal gambling operation

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - A man was arrested, 19 computers were seized, and $1,000 cash was confiscated during a Thursday night illegal gambling bust in Yucca Valley, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

At 7:52 p.m., members of the Yucca Valley Multiple Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) and deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's station executed a search warrant at a store located at 57560 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. During the search warrant execution, cash and computers were seized and Joshua Tree resident Shane Neuman, 46, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and other charges.

It is believed that Neuman was the facilitator of the establishment. The front for the gambling operation was a shore repair shop.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at 760-366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, call 800-78-CRIME or go to WeTip.com.