Case under review against driver in crash that killed paramedic
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A case against a driver who reportedly sparked a crash that killed a paramedic in Palm Springs in March is under review, the DA's office confirmed.
"We have received a case from the investigating agency and it is under review," wrote John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
PSPD had previously confirmed that the crash was caused when a 54-year-old man made an illegal U-Turn on South Gene Autry Trail just south of Dinah Shore Drive on March 18.
"There is a designated two-way left-turn lane the driver could have used to make a legal U-turn," read an excerpt from the PSPD release on the preliminary investigation into the incident.
The driver has not been identified, but PSPD released that he had moved to Palm Springs on March 7. Drugs or alcohol did not appear to play a factor in the collision.
The paramedic, 34-year-old Eddie Lustro, was riding his motorcycle in the number one lane when he was struck. Lustro, a Rancho Mirage resident, was just coming off a 12-hour shift with American Medical Response.
Lustro is survived by his wife, according to AMR Regional Director Doug Key.
