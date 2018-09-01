Car wash fundraiser held for woman seeking bone marrow transplant
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A car wash fundraiser was held Saturday for a woman seeking a bone marrow transplant while fighting leukemia for the last 15 years. Mary "Dee Dee" Harris says her medication no longer work for her body and blood type.
The money raised at the fundraiser would fund medical expenses for a transplant procedure with a goal of $16,000. The fundraiser was at ARCO on 3689 N. Indian Canyon Dr. in Palm Springs.
“She doesn't let her sickness take over. She goes on her day to day and gets everything done. She doesn't let anything stop her," Chanel Harris, one of the daughters, said. "She’s a warrior."
“She means the world to us all," Casanova Harris, one of Harris's son, said. "She’s a great mom. She’s been in great spirits. She’s more than we can imagine. More we could pray for, she’s been the best."
A GoFundMe account has been said up to help support Harris's cancer fight. That can be found here.
