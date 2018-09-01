Car wash fundraiser held for woman seeking bone marrow transplant

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A car wash fundraiser was held Saturday for a woman seeking a bone marrow transplant while fighting leukemia for the last 15 years. Mary "Dee Dee" Harris says her medication no longer work for her body and blood type.

The money raised at the fundraiser would fund medical expenses for a transplant procedure with a goal of $16,000. A car wash fundraiser is being held for Mary “Dee Dee” Harris who’s been fighting leukemia for 15 years. She’s seeking a bone marrow transplant donor and funds are being raised for the operation. They’ll be here at the Arco on N Indian Canyon Dr. until 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/8lJuwUqELe — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) September 1, 2018 The fundraiser was at ARCO on 3689 N. Indian Canyon Dr. in Palm Springs.

“She doesn't let her sickness take over. She goes on her day to day and gets everything done. She doesn't let anything stop her," Chanel Harris, one of the daughters, said. "She’s a warrior."

“She means the world to us all," Casanova Harris, one of Harris's son, said. "She’s a great mom. She’s been in great spirits. She’s more than we can imagine. More we could pray for, she’s been the best."

A GoFundMe account has been said up to help support Harris's cancer fight. That can be found here.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15