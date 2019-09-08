Car crash in Cabazon leads to a fire and one person in serious condition

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CABAZON, Calif. - One person is in serious condition after a car crash caused a small vegetation fire in Cabazon on Sunday morning.

This, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs' Department. In a tweet, they said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the east bound I-10 near Main street.

Deputies also said the collision caused a fire that extended to the surrounding vegetation.

Fire crews were on scene and helped hold that fire to a small area.

One person was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

