Car crash in Cabazon leads to a fire and one person in serious condition

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 04:24 AM PDT

CABAZON, Calif. - One person is in serious condition after a car crash caused a small vegetation fire in Cabazon on Sunday morning. 

This, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs' Department. In a tweet, they said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the east bound I-10 near Main street.

Deputies also said the collision caused a fire that extended to the surrounding vegetation.

Fire crews were on scene and helped hold that fire to a small area. 

One person was sent to the hospital in serious condition. 

The cause of the crash is being investigated. 
 


