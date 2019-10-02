Car crash cuts water to Bermuda Dunes nursery

Car crashes causes Bermuda Dunes flooding

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif.- - A car crash on Tuesday morning ruptured a water main in Bermuda Dunes and cut off water to a nursery, according to the nursery owner.

The accident was reported at 9:44 a.m. near the intersection of Darby Road and Adams Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the nursery owner, a white Ford Mustang swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle, then crashed into a power pole and the water main. Power service was not interrupted by the crash.

The collision caused localized flooding in the area.

The nursery relies on the water source to sustain several acres worth of plants. Water service was returned at 4 p.m. according to a viewer.

There was no information on injuries.