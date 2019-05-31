News

Candlelight vigil to be held for missing woman tonight

Rebecca Modrall missing since Feb. 5, 2019

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:37 PM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:37 PM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Rebecca Modrall, 33, was last seen on February 5, 2019, after leaving a friend's house in La Quinta. She was reported missing after she failed to return to her home in Rancho Mirage.

FULL REPORT -A Mother's Mission: An I-Team investigation into the disappearance of Rebecca Modrall

Rebecca's family and friends will gather to honor her life with a candlelight vigil on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. at the La Quinta Park on the corner of Blackhawk Way & Adams Street. 

They have also created a Facebook page so that those who knew Rebecca can follow the investigation and provide support.

"If you know her and love or just want to join the fight for justice, please come," reads the description on the Facebook page.

Rebecca's mother, Sarah Modrall, told News Channel 3's Brooke Beare that she believes her daughter is not just missing.

"I believe my daughter was murdered," Sarah said.

I-Team investigator and anchor Brooke Beare looked into shocking new details about Rebecca's last interactions. The investigation took Brooke from Rancho Mirage to Portland, Oregon.

Watch the special report, "A Mother's Mission," this Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.


