Campsites now open at Joshua Tree National Park in time for Labor Day weekend

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Joshua Tree National Park is reopening all campgrounds ahead of the anticipated busy season. News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was in Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday as campers started arriving for the three-day-weekend.

“We came all the way from southern California and we just wanted to have a good time out here in the desert," Jacob Vitullo told News Channel 3.

Some campers coming from near and some from far. “We’re from Sweden and we came here to camp for two days and it’s been pretty great," Jonathan Magnussen said.

No matter where they come from, all are hoping to enjoy the beauty that is Joshua Tree National Park.

“This is my first time at Joshua Tree and I think it’s really cool. I’ve been camping at a lot of places but mostly beach camping and this is my first time out in the desert camping," Vitullo said.

“It’s nice to see the stars," Jary Bolos said. "There’s no city lights or anything like that, so we are getting away from the city,” he shared.

Some campers share they came out here to enjoy a long weekend away from city obligations.

“Getting away from work to have a great time," one camper said.

As the campers come one by one, some planned a head, hoping to beat the traffic by getting in at night.

“Last night we showed up around 10 p.m. and had to set everything up with headlights and lanterns," Vitullo said.

Grab your skewers and marshmallows for s'mores, because camping season is now in full swing.

With campsites now open, finding a spot can be hard to find. Be sure you register online at www.recreation.gov.

