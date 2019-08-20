Camp Emerson celebrates 100th anniversary

Camp Emerson Celebrates 100 Years

IDYLLWILD, Calif.- - Camp Emerson in Idyllwild celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend.

Matt Flanagan, Boy Scouts of America Council President, says Camp Emerson is the longest operating camp west of Mississippi.

"We have, just by chance, about the same number of people participants here today that were at the very first Boys Scout summer camp in 1922. So they bought the property, received the property rather in 1919 and by 1922 they built enough infrastructure to have a summer camp here. They had 433 participants and we have just almost at that number here today."

Rory Connel scouted at Camp Emerson when he was a boy in 1994.

"25 years ago, my family came here for the 75th-anniversary campout. There was a campfire and the chairman of the 75th anniversary challenged two young scouts to be the chairman or the honorary chairman of the 100th anniversary and I was one of the two youngest scouts at the time. So, here I am now, 25 years later at the 100th year anniversary," Connel said.

The camp's legacy was celebrated, scouts unearthed the 75th anniversary time capsule from the 1994 campout.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Manuel Belanderes of Boy Scout Troop 1701 was proud of being present for the historic celebration.

"It's just an experience...the 100th year...its something that will never happen again at all," Belanderes said.

Camp Emerson is after all the ceremonies, still a camp. Some scouts told us their favorite things to about heading out to the mountain.

"I really like being around nature and sleeping in tents," said Will Gallegos, a Cub Scout

"The BBgun shooting and archery. And I really like the rock climbing, its really fun as well," said Reed Potter-Cub Scout.

"This is a wonderland...your mountain wonderland. This is a great place to explore...a wonderful place to come visit," Flanagan said.