Caltrans to provide update on repairs to highways 74 and 243 Tuesday evening

Caltrans to provide update on 74 and 243

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - Caltrans officials and other agencies will be hosting a meeting Tuesday evening to provide an update on road repairs to highways 74 and 243.

The ongoing repairs to parts of both highways have caused a major headache for those who live and work in Idyllwild, limiting two of the three major arteries up and down the mountain for months.

The emergency repair work has been ongoing since the record-breaking Valentine's Day storm, which wiped out parts of the roads.

The extensive damage was all made worse, given the mountain had just experienced the Cranston Fire a few months prior.

Residents and frequent mountain visitors will be getting an update on current conditions at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Idyllwild School. Officials and other agencies will be sharing what drivers can expect in the upcoming months, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

We're told they’ll be discussing not only the roadwork, which has involved the process of rebuilding embankments and how they’ve had to remove rock and debris away from the highway, but also the ongoing escort service and answering any safety questions people might have.

