Caltrans provides update on roads to mountain communities

Caltrans provides update on roads to mou

The California Department of Transportation announced escorts will be expanding their hours starting Saturday to help people "Escape to Idyllwild."

The announcement comes as crews continue their construction on Highways 74 and 243 following February's Valentine's Day storm that destroyed portions of those roads.

The areas damaged are HWY 243, south of Beaumont, and HWY 74 heading towards Hemet.

"So, the damage was so significant that during the February 14th rain storms we literally had probably 100 to 200-year storm and it just wiped out the hallways both 243 and 74," said Chuck Washington, County Supervisor for the Third District.

Watch HWY 243 collapse due to the rain (2-14-19) Caltrans began to provide limited escorts on HWY 74 last month to provide more access to residents. Tomorrow, they will have extended escort periods. The escort hours expand on Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 a.m. to midnight until the Labor Day weekend. The weekday escort hours will remain in place Monday through Friday, 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to midnight, respectively.

For Coachella Valley residents looking to drive to Idyllwild, HWY 74 from Palm Desert is fully open and drivable without any escort.

If you would like to enjoy a holiday weekend in Idyllwild and the surrounding communities, visit touridyllwild.com and lakehemetrecreation.com