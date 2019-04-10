Caltrans crews blast away rocks on HWY 74

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif.- - Roadwork, generally speaking, isn't all that entertaining. Laying down asphalt, repairing guardrails, and replacing road signs are entirely necessary tasks that Cal Trans crews have had to undertake following a historic Valentine's Day flood that did some severe damage to the main roads in and out of the mountain communities.

On Tuesday, however, Caltrans District 8 showed off some of its more eruptive grunt work when it came to getting SR-74 fully reopened to the public.

In March, it was announced that the full repairs to SR-243 and SR-74 would take four months. On Monday, SR-243 reopened from Idyllwild to Lake Fulmor, but the stretch connecting Banning to the mountain communities remained closed.

Rock Removal on SR 74

In a community meeting on March 19, Caltrans officials announced that drivers would have access to SR-74 from Hemet with an escort from 4 am to 7 am and 6 pm to 9 pm. 12 weeks from then, the escorts will be on the road all day.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 8

Courtesy: Caltrans District 8

Since the March update, there has been no further timeline issued.

Courtesy: Caltrans District 8

Courtesy: Caltrans District 8

A Travel Alert issued on dot.ca.gov's traffic map gave no timeline: