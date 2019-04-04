News

Prosecutors: Multi-state prostitution ring call center located in Palm Springs

4 women charged with pimping & pandering

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 11:49 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 04:31 AM PDT

4 women charged in high-end prostitution

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.- - Prosecutors said four women are at the center of a high-end prostitution ring involving at least 50 women and spanning California, Nevada, and Utah.

The Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force announced the arrests as a result of a year-long investigation. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said this is a unique case because it's an all-female run enterprise. 

"We have male pimps who prostitute females and others for exploitation and money, in this case, we have women exploiting women," Spitzer said.

Investigators said Jodi Leigh Hoskins is the president of a company called "Companions." Customers would make contact with girls using their website or by phone at call centers in Santa Ana and Palm Springs.

"We took massive amounts of documents, massive amounts of phones and computers, I'm going to assume that somewhere there are going to be client lists, whether they should be worried or not, I'll leave that up to the customers," said OCHTTT Sgt. Juan Reveles.

Authorities have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All four women are facing charges of pimping and pandering. If convicted, all four face significant jail time.

OCHTTT officials said this is an ongoing investigation. They are looking for more victims as well as the possibility of prosecuting customers.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries