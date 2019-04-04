Prosecutors: Multi-state prostitution ring call center located in Palm Springs

4 women charged in high-end prostitution

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.- - Prosecutors said four women are at the center of a high-end prostitution ring involving at least 50 women and spanning California, Nevada, and Utah.

The Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force announced the arrests as a result of a year-long investigation. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said this is a unique case because it's an all-female run enterprise.

"We have male pimps who prostitute females and others for exploitation and money, in this case, we have women exploiting women," Spitzer said.

Investigators said Jodi Leigh Hoskins is the president of a company called "Companions." Customers would make contact with girls using their website or by phone at call centers in Santa Ana and Palm Springs.

"We took massive amounts of documents, massive amounts of phones and computers, I'm going to assume that somewhere there are going to be client lists, whether they should be worried or not, I'll leave that up to the customers," said OCHTTT Sgt. Juan Reveles.

Authorities have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All four women are facing charges of pimping and pandering. If convicted, all four face significant jail time.

OCHTTT officials said this is an ongoing investigation. They are looking for more victims as well as the possibility of prosecuting customers.