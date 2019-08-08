California's new ammo background check law blocks 100+ illegal sales

CA ammo background check law

CALIFORNIA - In its first month, California's new ammunition background check law blocked more than 100 people from buying bullets illegally, according to the attorney general.

The law took effect July 1, requiring gun store employees to run background checks for customers buying ammo.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra added that background checks for more than 10,000 prospective ammunition buyers weren't immediately approved, even though they weren't barred from buying.

One valley gun shop manager said the new law is unconstitutional and doesn't stop criminals.

"We're talking about rights here -- this is not about my want, it's about my right and my restriction of it," said Kent Miller, assistant manager of Second Amendment Sports in Palm Desert. "One more layer of something you've gotta deal with; that's what it is. One more layer -- one more regulation."

He says the new system isn't without glitches, like wait times for the background check to go through.

"I've seen a half hour; I've seen 3 days," Miller said. "Just depends on how fast the Department of Justice is processing background checks that day."

In a court filing, Becerra said, "Countless other prohibited persons were likely deterred from even trying to purchase ammunition that they cannot lawfully possess." But Miller said the law likely isn't stopping anyone.

"Criminals are going to do what criminals are going to do. Whether they steal and break into it or drive across state lines ... where there's a will, there's a way," Miller said.

He said the new regulations restrict law-abiding gun owners as well -- for instance, someone with a legal, out-of-state hunting license.

"Can't buy ammo, can't bring it across state lines, can't buy it because you're not a resident -- so (California will) sell you a non-resident hunting license, you just can't use a firearm for that," Miller said, adding that guns aren't the problem.

"We have a people problem we have a mankind problem we have a how we love and treat our neighbor problem we dont have a gun problem," he said.

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom says the federal government should also require background checks for ammo buyers.

A federal judge is expected to decide later this month whether this law is a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.