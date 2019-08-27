California Pizza Kitchen holding fundraiser for fallen CHP officer

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be hosting fundraisers across the state on Tuesday in support of an organization supporting the family of a California Highway Patrol officer killed in a shooting in Riverside two weeks ago.

20 percent of all customers' checks will go to support the Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit which helps support the families of officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Officer Andrew Moye Jr. was fatally shot by after a man pulled out a rifle an opened fire on the officer after a traffic stop. The gunman, Aaron Luther of Beaumont, died in the ensuing gunfight with law enforcement.

Moye was 34. He is survived by his wife, mother, father, and a large extended family.

The Coachella Valley has one location, located on El Paseo in Palm Desert. According to the store's manager, the location will be participating.