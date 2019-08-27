California Pizza Kitchen holding fundraiser for fallen CHP officer
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be hosting fundraisers across the state on Tuesday in support of an organization supporting the family of a California Highway Patrol officer killed in a shooting in Riverside two weeks ago.
20 percent of all customers' checks will go to support the Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit which helps support the families of officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Officer Andrew Moye Jr. was fatally shot by after a man pulled out a rifle an opened fire on the officer after a traffic stop. The gunman, Aaron Luther of Beaumont, died in the ensuing gunfight with law enforcement.
Moye was 34. He is survived by his wife, mother, father, and a large extended family.
The Coachella Valley has one location, located on El Paseo in Palm Desert. According to the store's manager, the location will be participating.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15