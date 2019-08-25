California Paws Rescue looking to place rescued pups in forever homes

California Paws Rescue trying to place pups in forever homes

PALM DESERT, Calif. - California Paws Rescue, a local non-profit, hosted an adoption event Saturday at the Barkingham Pet Hotel in Palm Desert.

“Rescue is a really incredible way to find pets that really do need to find love,” said Eric Nicoll, on the board of directors for California Paws Rescue.

The organization is hoping to pair their rescuced pups with permanent places to call home.

“Thirteen dogs here...all varying in ages and size and breed and temperament and we’re hoping to find some forever homes today we’ve already had some success with that already," said Nicoll.

Three of their dogs were successfully adopted through the event, but the others are still in need of a home.

“This is Wink...you could see one of his eyes is a little funny but he’s an amazing little dog," said Lori Weiner, showing News Channel 3's Madison Weil some of the dogs at the event. Weiner is the founder of California Paws Rescue and the owner of Barkingham Hotel.

An energetic black poodle mix named Bean and a young white Husky named Wendy are among the dogs still up for adoption. For more information on available dogs you can visit their Facebook page here.

California Paws rescues many dogs from shelters, often saving their lives. “California paws is pulling dogs that are a little bit more difficult to adopt...they find themselves on in kill shelter on the euthanasia list...and we make sure that they’re fully healthy they’re given the medical attention that they need and they’re ready to be adopted," added Nicoll.

If you couldn’t attend the adoption event Saturday, organizers say you can still make a future appointment to see if any of their pups might be a good fit for you.

“I think it makes a difference in people’s lives when they do rescue an animal they know they’ve saved their life. and it can bring somebody great joy," said Weiner.

For more details on adoption or to arrange an appointment, call the Barkingham Hotel at (760) 699-8328 or visit the California Paws Rescue website here.



