California is going to 100% clean energy by 2045

Bill Alberter/CNN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - - California is going completely clean when it comes to energy.



Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed Senate Bill 100, which will require people in the Golden State to use 100% green energy by the year 2045.

SB 100 is having a big impact in the Coachella Valley.

Hot Purple Energy in Palm Springs is adding to their inventory, trying to keep up with the increased demand for its energy-efficient products.

"This panel that goes on the rooftop is one of the most efficient panels on the market. It lasts up to 25 years," said director of commercial sales Steve Riegler.



Riegler said there's a big boom in the Coachella Valley when it comes to people going green, especially since Gov. Brown signed SB 100.

"This will make an impact in a very positive way for the homeowners in the Coachella Valley by going solar and reducing your energy and electricity bills," Riegler said.

While SB 100 is being touted as good for the environment, some homeowners are concerned about how it will affect their finances.



"This guy is expensive, especially this time of year," Palm Springs homeowner Jackie Thomas said while pointing to her air conditioning unit.

Thomas said her electricity bills were sky-high before she switched to solar power and started saving a lot of money.



"When they first hook you up, it's awesome because the meter spins and then it starts going backwards, which is pretty incredible," she said.



Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15