Major injuries sustained in rollover crash north of Cathedral City
Intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Varner Rd.
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on traffic collision involving a truck and a sedan on Mountain View Road and Varner Road. One vehicle reportedly rolled over as a result of the crash.
The accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. CHP, Cathedral City Police Department, and Cal Fire have not released any more information on the accident.
According to the CHP incident log, a person involved in the collision sustained a serious injury. According to the initial report from CHP, the patient lost an arm in the crash.
The roadway was shut down after the crash but reopened to traffic by 8:30 a.m.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this accident.
