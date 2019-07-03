News

Major injuries sustained in rollover crash north of Cathedral City

Intersection of Mountain View Rd. and Varner Rd.

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 09:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 03:12 PM PDT

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on traffic collision involving a truck and a sedan on Mountain View Road and Varner Road. One vehicle reportedly rolled over as a result of the crash.

The accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. CHP, Cathedral City Police Department, and Cal Fire have not released any more information on the accident. 

According to the CHP incident log, a person involved in the collision sustained a serious injury. According to the initial report from CHP, the patient lost an arm in the crash. 

The roadway was shut down after the crash but reopened to traffic by 8:30 a.m. 

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this accident.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries