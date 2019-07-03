Major injuries sustained in rollover crash north of Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on traffic collision involving a truck and a sedan on Mountain View Road and Varner Road. One vehicle reportedly rolled over as a result of the crash.

The accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. CHP, Cathedral City Police Department, and Cal Fire have not released any more information on the accident.

According to the CHP incident log, a person involved in the collision sustained a serious injury. According to the initial report from CHP, the patient lost an arm in the crash.

The roadway was shut down after the crash but reopened to traffic by 8:30 a.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this accident.