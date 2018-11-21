Cal Fire surprises girl who lost her home in fire with toys

Cal Fire surprises girl who lost her hom

A Coachella mobile home on Tyler Street was destroyed by a fire Sunday. Four people including ten-year-old Jamie were displaced. Firefighters said the fire broke out in Jamie's room and destroyed all her belongings.

This morning, Cal Fire officials surprised her with new dolls similar to some of her favorites that burned in the fire. Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrara told KESQ & CBS Local 2 they are hoping that for even a little bit, they could make Jamie a little happy.

"For us, it is a pleasure that we are able to give her a little bit of joy during this holiday season and make this tragedy a little bit better for her," said Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by an electrical issue and that mobile homes are not designed electrically to carry the overload of multiple appliances. Herrera advises those moving into mobile homes to make sure it is inspected. especially the electrical system. He also recommends checking your smoke alarm as it reduces the possibility of loss of life from fire by 50 percent.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. Herrera said he also spoke with a few local organizations that specialize in helping families going through tragedies like this. The family says they are in need of shoes and clothes. If you have clothes or shoes in sizes 4,7 or 9 that you no longer need, send us a message on Facebook to KESQ or CBS Local 2 and we will put you in contact with the family.

