Cal Fire shares up-close look at a remote hiker rescue in Mecca
MECCA, Calif.- - Cal Fire shared photos on Twitter Monday providing an up-close look at a remote area hiker rescue in Mecca over the weekend.
Emergency workers rescued the injured hiker from a hard-to-reach place in Painted Canyon on Sunday.
The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. near the intersection of Painted Canyon and Box Canyon road in Mecca.
ORIGINAL STORY: Injured hiker rescued from remote area of Mecca
At 5:33 p.m., the hiker, who had sustained a lower extremity injury, was hoisted by an H60 California Highway Patrol helicopter.
The patient was then transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance with moderate injuries.
25 firefighters responded to the scene. American Medical Response EMTs also responded for medical aid and transportation.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15