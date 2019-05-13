News

Cal Fire shares up-close look at a remote hiker rescue in Mecca

Posted: May 13, 2019

MECCA, Calif.- - Cal Fire shared photos on Twitter Monday providing an up-close look at a remote area hiker rescue in Mecca over the weekend. 

Emergency workers rescued the injured hiker from a hard-to-reach place in Painted Canyon on Sunday.
   
The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. near the intersection of Painted Canyon and Box Canyon road in Mecca.

At 5:33 p.m., the hiker, who had sustained a lower extremity injury, was hoisted by an H60 California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The patient was then transported to an area hospital via ground ambulance with moderate injuries. 

25 firefighters responded to the scene. American Medical Response EMTs also responded for medical aid and transportation. 
   


